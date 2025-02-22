Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burnham had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter.

Burnham Price Performance

Burnham stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Burnham has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3,191.78 and a current ratio of 3,193.81.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Burnham’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.