Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 205,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

KEYS opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

