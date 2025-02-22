Broadview Financial Management LLC Purchases 86,860 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 189.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $339,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 448,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
