BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock worth $122,612,036. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $29,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,805,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

