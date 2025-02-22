Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% during the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

