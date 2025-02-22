Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

