Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPD opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

