Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,857,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 225,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
VEU stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
