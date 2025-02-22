Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 3,346 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

