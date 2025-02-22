Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

