Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $396,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

