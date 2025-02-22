Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.18 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 121,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.1 %

C opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

