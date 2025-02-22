Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $127,489,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $700.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $699.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $883.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.