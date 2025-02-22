Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 1,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3,658.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK opened at $96.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

