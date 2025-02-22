Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,540.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

Booking stock opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,903.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,551.96. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

