Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Announces Valuation of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (BHM) recently disclosed the valuation results of its Series A redeemable preferred stock, following an evaluation conducted by its Board of Directors on February 11, 2025. The company arrived at an estimated value of $25.00 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock, along with accreted dividends. This valuation is primarily derived from the fair value estimate of the company’s equity interest in the real estate properties within its portfolio across various regions in the United States as of September 30, 2024.

To assist broker-dealers participating in the public offering of its Series A Preferred Stock in meeting reporting obligations under certain regulatory rules, Bluerock Homes Trust engaged Kroll, LLC to aid in calculating the estimated value per share. Kroll leveraged various valuation methodologies to determine the estimated market values of the company’s 20 real estate investments as of September 30, 2024.

The appraisal considered the income capitalization approach as the primary indication of value, supported by the sales comparison approach for each property in the portfolio. Kroll’s valuation experts provided assessments based on expert judgment within the appraisal process, utilizing multiple methodologies to ascertain the fair market value of the assets.

While the estimated value per share has been set at $25.00 plus accreted dividends by the Board of Directors, the company emphasized the importance of understanding the limitations associated with such valuations. Bluerock Homes Trust clarified that any change in assumptions could significantly impact the valuation results, and different methodologies by various parties could lead to diverse estimated values per share.

Bluerock Homes Trust underlined that the estimated value per share is not audited and does not represent a definitive fair value of the company’s assets or liabilities according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company also highlighted that factors such as changes in asset values or valuation assumptions could significantly affect the valuation of the Series A Preferred Stock.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution regarding forward-looking statements, keeping in mind the inherent uncertainties and risks that influence the company’s assets and potential returns. The company is committed to adhering to regulatory standards and updating stakeholders on any material shifts in its valuation.

Included in the filings is the consent of Kroll, LLC, the independent valuation expert, affirming its role in the valuation process of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

