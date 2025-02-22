Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) was down 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 600,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 282,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
