Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 81.9% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

