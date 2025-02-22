Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $4.98 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $87.22 million and approximately $158.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00005157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00037319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 115.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.