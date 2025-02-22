Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Danaher, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of ownership in companies that operate in the biotechnology sector, a field focused on developing medical, agricultural, and other scientific technologies derived from living organisms. They represent an investment in businesses which are often involved in the latest advancements in areas such as genetics, microbiology, and drug development. These stocks can be high risk due to the uncertain nature of scientific research, but they also have potential for high reward if the company has a prominent scientific breakthrough. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.29. 1,790,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,536. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. 1,307,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

