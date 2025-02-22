Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – February 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. 14,676,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. The stock has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE ALTM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,278,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,570. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,408. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Recommended Stories