Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 50,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Creative Planning grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

