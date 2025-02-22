Bell Bank Sells 347 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.79 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.