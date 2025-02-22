Bell Bank Sells 305 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

