Bell Bank Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $334.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

