Bell Bank Acquires Shares of 236,609 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 236,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,260,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,295 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
