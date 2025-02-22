Beldex Price Reaches $0.0745 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $515.33 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,779.38 or 0.02875896 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00009301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,931,842,454 coins and its circulating supply is 6,913,822,454 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

