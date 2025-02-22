Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Bega Cheese’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Bega Cheese Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
