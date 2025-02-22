Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Bega Cheese’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

