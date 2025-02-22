Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.13%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

