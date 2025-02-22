Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

BJRI stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 75.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 528.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

