Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.52. 33,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $32.09.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile
