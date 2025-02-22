Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.52. 33,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

