Barclays Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $24.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.