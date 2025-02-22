Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander (Brasil)
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.