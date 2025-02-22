Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 394,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,452. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

