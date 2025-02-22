BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 0.2 %

BDORY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 144,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,345. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.73 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDORY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

