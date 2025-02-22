Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.34. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 64,208 shares changing hands.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.
Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.