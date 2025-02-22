Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.34. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 64,208 shares changing hands.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma accounts for 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 8.15% of Aytu BioPharma worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

