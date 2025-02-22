Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $670.54 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00004369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $670.54 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00003810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,858,108 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 158,853,981.236591 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.23047538 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $50,353,590.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.