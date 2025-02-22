Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.87. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Avantium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.19.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

