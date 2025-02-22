Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.40). 287,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 435,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583 ($7.37).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 555 ($7.01) to GBX 695 ($8.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.97) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £720.21 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 573.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.09.

In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.44), for a total value of £1,173,000 ($1,481,996.21). 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

