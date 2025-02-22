Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103,126 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VCV opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

