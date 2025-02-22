Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ORIX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ORIX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ORIX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ORIX Price Performance

NYSE:IX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.