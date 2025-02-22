Asset Entities Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)

Asset Entities Inc., a Nevada corporation listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol ASST, announced in a press release dated February 19, 2025, that it has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). This rule mandates a minimum stockholders’ equity of $2.5 million.

The Company had previously received a notice on August 21, 2024, from the staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC regarding non-compliance with the minimum $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1. In response to this, Asset Entities took strategic measures to enhance its financial position and operational efficiency, including cost reduction initiatives, raising additional capital, and utilizing its at-the-market offering, resulting in the Company surpassing the stockholders’ equity requirement.

CEO of Asset Entities, Arshia Sarkhani, expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the compliance plan and reiterated the Company’s commitment to maintaining regulatory adherence. Sarkhani emphasized the Company’s dedication to expanding its services across various social media platforms, particularly Discord and TikTok, as well as enhancing its presence in the TikTok Shop space as a new TikTok Shop Partner. Noteworthy revenue growth over the past year has further fueled Asset Entities’ optimism for continued expansion, bolstered by anticipated future acquisitions and contracts.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company specializing in social media marketing and content delivery across various platforms such as Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. As the first publicly traded company based on the Discord platform, Asset Entities offers unique services tailored for Discord community servers. Additionally, the Company’s Ternary payment platform is a verified partner of Stripe and serves as a CRM for Discord communities. Through its Social Influencer Network (SiN), Asset Entities provides white-label marketing, content creation, and TikTok promotions for clients from diverse industries.

Investors are advised to exercise caution when considering forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company or its representatives, orally or in writing, are based on current information and involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence the actual results are outlined in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

