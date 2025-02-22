Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AOT. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

