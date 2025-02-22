Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2573270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

