Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.85. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 213,300 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $996,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,032.55. This trade represents a 14.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,408 shares of company stock valued at $896,463 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,789 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,060,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 1,243,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 274.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 132,928 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.