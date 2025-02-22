Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.55. 19,547,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 32,208,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

In related news, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,667.28. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 438,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $3,327,668.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,170,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,032.40. This trade represents a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,057,729 shares of company stock worth $8,473,770. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 74.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 13.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 138.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

