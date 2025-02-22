AR Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
