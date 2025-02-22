Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 122,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 685,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

About Aptorum Group

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.