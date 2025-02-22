Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($27.29) to GBX 2,190 ($27.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,698.33 ($34.09).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,440 ($30.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,423.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,340.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,657.60 ($20.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,348 ($29.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,973.56 ($8,810.56). 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

