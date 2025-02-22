Andrew Livingston Buys 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($188.98).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
LON:HWDN opened at GBX 845 ($10.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 736 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 799.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 855.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 849 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.32) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.02).
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.