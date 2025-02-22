Andrew Livingston Buys 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($188.98).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 845 ($10.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 736 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 799.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 855.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 849 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.32) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.02).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

